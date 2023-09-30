This is when ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ will be available in OTT

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty starrer “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” which was released alongside Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s “Jawan,” went from strength to strength with each passing and emerged as a successful venture at the box office. Mahesh Babu P directed this romantic drama.



The latest news is that “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” will be available for streaming from 5th October on Netflix. The filmwill be available for streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages from the said date as per the latest update.

Vamsi Pramod of UV Creations bankrolled Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Sonia Deepti, Abhinav Gomatam, Bhadram, and Tulasi played pivotal roles.

Radhan composed the songs, while Gopi Sundar rendered the background score. Those who missed watching the film in theatres can catch it on Netflix from October 5.