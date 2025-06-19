Live
Top OTT Releases This Week: June 18–21, 2025
Discover new shows and movies releasing this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Zee5, and more. Quick guide to OTT premieres from June 18 to 21, 2025.
Looking for something new to stream this week? We’ve put together a list of the latest movies and shows coming to popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Zee5, and more. This week’s picks include fresh seasons of popular series, suspenseful thrillers, real-life inspired stories, and light-hearted dramas in multiple languages. Here's a quick guide to the new releases, including what they’re about and when they’re available.
OTT Releases (June 18–21, 2025)
We Were Liars
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: June 18, 2025
The Waterfront
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 19, 2025
Kerala Crime Files – Season 2
Platform: JioCinema (Hotstar)
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Found – Season 2
Platform: JioCinema (Hotstar)
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Prince and Family
Platform: Zee5
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Detective Sherdil
Platform: Zee5
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Ground Zero
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Jinn – The Pet
Platform: SUNNXT
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Oka Pathakam Prakaaram
Platform: SUNNXT
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Tharunam
Platform: Aha Tamil
Release Date: June 20, 2025
The Great Indian Kapil Show – S3 Ep1
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 21, 2025