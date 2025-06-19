Top OTT Releases This Week: June 18–21, 2025

Looking for something new to stream this week? We’ve put together a list of the latest movies and shows coming to popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Zee5, and more. This week’s picks include fresh seasons of popular series, suspenseful thrillers, real-life inspired stories, and light-hearted dramas in multiple languages. Here's a quick guide to the new releases, including what they’re about and when they’re available.

OTT Releases (June 18–21, 2025)

We Were Liars

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: June 18, 2025

The Waterfront

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 19, 2025

Kerala Crime Files – Season 2

Platform: JioCinema (Hotstar)

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Found – Season 2

Platform: JioCinema (Hotstar)

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Prince and Family

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Detective Sherdil

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Ground Zero

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Jinn – The Pet

Platform: SUNNXT

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Oka Pathakam Prakaaram

Platform: SUNNXT

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Tharunam

Platform: Aha Tamil

Release Date: June 20, 2025

The Great Indian Kapil Show – S3 Ep1

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 21, 2025