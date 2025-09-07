Weekend OTT watchlist: Thrillers, romances, horror & more arrive on digital platforms

The weekend is here, and OTT platforms are rolling out an exciting line-up of fresh releases across genres. From Rajkummar Rao’s gritty crime thriller Maalik to Vikrant Massey’s romantic musical Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and even a Rajinikanth action spectacle, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for nail-biting mysteries, light-hearted comedies, or spine-chilling horrors, these digital premieres promise hours of entertainment. Here’s a curated list of the top OTT releases of the week, platform by platform.

Prime Video

Maalik – September 5, 2025

Rajkummar Rao headlines Maalik, a hard-hitting crime thriller directed by Pulkit. The film follows Deepak, a farmer’s son caught in the web of caste politics and his burning ambition to rise in society. What begins as a fight against oppressive landlords soon spirals into chaos as Deepak, now known as “Maalik,” embraces violence and power. His illegal activities eventually lead to the shocking murder of a police officer, setting off a chain of consequences. Featuring ManushiChhillar, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla, Maalik combines intense storytelling with a stellar cast.

Coolie – September 11, 2025

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s blockbuster Coolie comes to Prime Video after a roaring theatrical run. The action-packed entertainer grossed nearly ₹500 crores, though mixed reviews halted its march towards the ₹1000 crore mark. The film’s OTT debut arrives just three weeks after its theatrical release, sparking debates about shrinking box-office windows. Coolie packs in Rajinikanth’s trademark charisma, explosive action sequences, and a massy storyline. While theatres continue to feel the pinch of early digital arrivals, the streaming premiere is bound to draw in fans eager to relive the superstar’s latest outing at home.

Bun Butter Jam – September 5, 2025

This Tamil romantic comedy, directed by Raghav Mirdath, stars Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raju Jeyamohan alongside Aadhiya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha. The film revolves around two sets of parents who amusingly attempt to match their children, much to the embarrassment of the younger generation. Lighthearted, quirky, and family-friendly, Bun Butter Jam brings together a mix of love, laughter, and generational clashes. With its feel-good narrative and ensemble cast including Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, and Michael Thangathurai, the movie makes its OTT debut on Prime Video following its successful theatrical release in July.

Netflix

Love Con Revenge – September 5, 2025

Netflix brings a gripping six-episode docu-series with Love Con Revenge. The series reunites CecilieFjellhøy, a victim from The Tinder Swindler, with private investigator Brianne Joseph as they work to unmask romance fraudsters and assist victims of scams in reclaiming their lives. Combining investigative journalism with survivor-led storytelling, the docu-series sheds light on the psychological and financial toll of such crimes. With raw testimonies, shocking revelations, and powerful narratives of resilience, Love Con Revenge not only exposes perpetrators but also empowers victims. It’s a must-watch for true-crime enthusiasts and those curious about digital-age deceptions.

Zee5

Kammattam – September 5, 2025

Directed by Shan Thulasi, Kammattam is a gripping Malayalam crime thriller that keeps viewers on edge. The series follows Inspector Antonio George (Sudev Nair) as he investigates the supposed road accident of planter Samuel Umman. What begins as routine police work soon reveals layers of deceit, leading to the discovery of a sinister conspiracy. With standout performances from Jeo Baby, Arun Sol, and SreerekhaKalfan, the show balances suspense with sharp storytelling. For fans of dark mysteries, Kammattam promises a thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists and moral dilemmas.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan – September 5, 2025

Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a heartwarming romantic drama. The film tells the story of Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a stage artist, who meet during a train journey from Delhi to Dehradun. Despite concealing their identities, their bond deepens into an emotional connection that transcends physical limitations. With soulful music and poignant moments, the movie explores love, vulnerability, and resilience. Supporting performances by Rehmat Rattan and Saanand Verma enrich this tale, making it a soulful watch for romance lovers on Zee5.

Lionsgate Play

Locked – September 5, 2025

Locked is a chilling psychological thriller that pits survival against brutality. Bill Skarsgård plays Eddie, a desperate father who breaks into an SUV to provide for his daughter. His attempt at theft, however, goes horrifyingly wrong when he finds himself trapped inside. The car’s owner, William (played by Anthony Hopkins), turns the situation into a sadistic mind game, tormenting Eddie both physically and psychologically. Ashley Cartwright adds depth to the tension-filled drama. With its claustrophobic setting and unrelenting suspense, Locked delivers a horrifying yet captivating viewing experience for thriller enthusiasts.

Disney+ Hotstar

Su From So – September 9, 2025

This Kannada horror-comedy, directed by J.P. Thuminad, became an unexpected box-office sensation, grossing over ₹100 crores despite featuring newcomers. Produced by Raj B. Shetty under Light Buddha Films, Su From So combines eerie elements with quirky humor, offering a refreshing take on the genre. Starring Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, and Mime Ramdas, the film delivers both scares and laughs. Its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar comes with multi-language availability, including a Telugu version. After winning audiences in theatres, the film is set to entertain aneven wider audience online.

With thrillers, comedies, romances, horror tales, and even hard-hitting docu-series lined up, this week’s OTT releases promise something for every mood. Whether it’s Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, the unexpected hit Su From So, or the eye-opening Love Con Revenge, the streaming space has plenty to keep audiences glued.