Blue Water Logistics aims Rs. 500-cr turnover by 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Blue Water Logistics (BWL) is targeting to make a turnover of Rs 500 crore and listing in National Stock Exchange by next 2025.

It was started by LN Mishra and Lalit Panda in 2010 with aim of providing integrated logistics services to its clients. It has a vision to take the logistics company on the world map and have own offices in major location around the globe.

"Now, we have a turnover of Rs 200 crore with seven branches across Visakhapatnam, Krishnapatnam, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi. We have a team of 100 direct employees and 50 in other sources and planning to increase our employee strength in next two years while expanding our footprint in 20 major industrial hubs in the country," Mishra said.