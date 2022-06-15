Laurels to T-Hub in Startup Genome report

Hyderabad: T-Hub, which leads India's pioneering innovation ecosystem, worked closely with Startup Genome to showcase Telangana's entrepreneurial ecosystem. This has reflected in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Startup Genome that was launched at London Tech Week this week.

The report includes a ranking of the leading 140 ecosystems, continental insights, and founder-focused articles from thought-leading experts.

The following sums up the State's standing in the GSER2022.

One of the top 10 global ecosystems and 4th Asian Ecosystem in affordable talent - measures the ability to hire tech talent.

One of the top 15 global ecosystems and Top 10 Asian ecosystems in Bang for Buck -measures the amount of runway tech startups acquire, on average, from a VC round

One of the top 15 Asian Ecosystems and Top 5 Asian emerging ecosystems in funding - measures innovation through early-stage funding and investor activity.

One of the top 20 Asian ecosystems in Knowledge - measures innovation through research and patent activity.

One of the top 25 Asian ecosystems and Top 15 Asian emerging ecosystem in talent & experience — measures long-term trends over the most significant performance factors and the ability to generate and keep talent in the ecosystem.

One of the top 25 Asian ecosystems and top 15 Asian emerging ecosystems in performance — measures the size and performance of an ecosystem based on the accumulated tech startup value created from exits and funding.

The T-Hub has created $4.8 billion in ecosystem value from July, 2019, to Decemeber 31, 2021.

Access to talent and policy incentives are cited as reasons a startup should move to Telangana.

"Telangana is at the forefront of building a world-class innovation ecosystem through a mix of passionate entrepreneurs, high-quality talent availability, supportive government policy, and access to capital. The startup community has experienced phenomenal growth across a range of sectors especially Life Sciences, AI, Big Data, Analytics and Agritech. We are poised to further strengthen the overall innovation ecosystem to support this growth sustainably and equitably for all the stakeholders with the prime focus on entrepreneurs," MSR, CEO of T-Hub said.

"Startup Genome is thrilled to see such incredible growth in the Telangana startup community coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Marc Penzel, Founder & President of Startup Genome.