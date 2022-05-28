PM Modi selling lofty dreams to cover up his govt's failures in addressing people's real problems

Mumbai, May 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again sold lofty dreams to 130-crore people of this country, and fooled the farmers and youth with his speech, Congress National Spokesperson of KKC wing Subharansh Rai said on Saturday.

He said the Prime Minister's address at the inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday was nothing but self-promotion and a complete eyewash.

In his speech, Subharansh Rai said, Modi ji only boasted about his government taking technology to the common people for their benefit but irony is that people of this country have been struggling to meet their ends, day and night, in the face of dwindling economy, massive job losses.

Narendra Modi government's pro-rich economic policies have only made his friends richer so far while the life of the common man has become worse since 2014, he added.

The Congress spokesperson also raised questions on the Prime Minister's statement that he uses drones to silently conduct inspection of various sites and also gather information about them, while being far away from the spot, without letting anyone even know about him doing so.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday that he can see any activity, while being far away from the spot, using drones, and nobody would even come to know that he has seen things and collected information," Subharansh Rai noted.

"I want to ask Modi ji if he had seen the 2019 Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Was he aware of the nefarious activities which led to the tragic incident? If he was aware of suchactivities in advance using his drones, why didn't he alert the security forces? Why 2019 Pulwama attack enquiry report has not yet come?" he added.

Instead of fooling the nation, Subharansh Rai said, Prime Minister Modi should focus on bringing the country's economy back on the track, reducing the rise in the prices and creating employment opportunities for the youth.