What did BJP do for Kashmiri Pandits in last 8 years, asks Rai

Mumbai, May 14 "Kashmiri Pandits are getting killed there regularly, what the Modi have done so far?" asked Subharansh Rai, National Spokesperson, the

Kamgar and Karmachari Congress (KKC) of AICC.

Accusing Modi government of making the migrant community a "sacrificial goat" by sending them to Kashmir in the name of PM's employment package following the recent killing of Rahul Bhat, a revenue department employee in Budgam's Chadoora area in Kashmir, Rai said, "the BJP government had made them sacrificial goats. There is no security for them in the Valley. The government has totally failed. Have they voted for the BJP to meet this fate?"

The Congress party has accused the BJP of supporting the VP Singh-led government at the Centre in 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Valley after they were targeted by terrorists.

After the removal of Article 370, the Union Territories of Ladhak, and Jammu and Kashmir, were carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In 1990, with the rise of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in which innocent common people started getting killed, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party activists started projecting these killings as a very big massacre of Kashmiri Pandits not only in India but the world. As part of a well-orchestrated propaganda campaign, Kashmiri Muslims were projected as villains and terrorists. By propagating such claims, the RSS-BJP put into effect their agenda of polarising the society and garnering votes in elections across the country," Rai said.

Slamming the BJP government for doing politics over the Kashmiri Pandit killings and exodus, he asked what has the party done for the relocation and security of Kashmiri pandits in the last 8 years.