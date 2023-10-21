Live
Candidate profiles: Thotakura Vajresh Yadav
Constituency: Medchal
Name : Thotakura Vajresh Yadav
Date of Birth: 1965, October 19
Qualification: SSC
Political Activities
Thotakura Vajresh Yadav(Jangaiah Yadav), along with all Congress ranks from the Medchal Constituency, marched from the Indira Gandhi monument on Necklace Road to the Election Commission headquarters in Basheer Bagh to defend dissenting voices and preserve democracy.
Social activities
Helped financial assistance to marginalized students
Distributed Food, Rice, Vegetables, Masks and sanitizers in slum areas in his constituency
