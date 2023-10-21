Candidate profiles: Thotakura Vajresh Yadav

Constituency: Medchal



Name : Thotakura Vajresh Yadav

Date of Birth: 1965, October 19

Qualification: SSC

Political Activities

Thotakura Vajresh Yadav(Jangaiah Yadav), along with all Congress ranks from the Medchal Constituency, marched from the Indira Gandhi monument on Necklace Road to the Election Commission headquarters in Basheer Bagh to defend dissenting voices and preserve democracy.

Social activities

Helped financial assistance to marginalized students

Distributed Food, Rice, Vegetables, Masks and sanitizers in slum areas in his constituency