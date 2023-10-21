Candidate’s profile: Boya Nagesh

Name : Boya Nagesh

Education : Intermediate

Caste : Valmiki Boya BC-A

Post : Youth Congress president, Chandrayangutta

Positions held :

Youth Congress General Secretary Chandrayangutta Assembly in 20l1 -2013

Uppuguda Division President in Congress Party in 2014 - 2019

Contested Corporator from congress party in Uppuguda division in 2021

Elected as Youth Congress President in chandrayangutta assembly in 2021

Social Activities:

Hyderabad Youth Congress has launched MaskUpHyderabad Campaign during Covid

Arranged Plasma for more than 400 patients in Hyderabad. We have arranged Beds for more than 500 patients.

We have arranged Oxygen Cylinders for more than 300 patients.

Organised Blood Donation Camp in Gandhi Bhavan

Distributed Food to Attendants of Patients at Gandhi Hospital Organised Food Distribution Camp for 500