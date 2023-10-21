Candidate’s profile: Boya Nagesh

Live
Name : Boya Nagesh Education : Intermediate Caste : Valmiki Boya BC-A Post : Youth Congress president, Chandrayangutta Positions held : Youth...
Name : Boya Nagesh
Education : Intermediate
Caste : Valmiki Boya BC-A
Post : Youth Congress president, Chandrayangutta
Positions held :
Youth Congress General Secretary Chandrayangutta Assembly in 20l1 -2013
Uppuguda Division President in Congress Party in 2014 - 2019
Contested Corporator from congress party in Uppuguda division in 2021
Elected as Youth Congress President in chandrayangutta assembly in 2021
Social Activities:
Hyderabad Youth Congress has launched MaskUpHyderabad Campaign during Covid
Arranged Plasma for more than 400 patients in Hyderabad. We have arranged Beds for more than 500 patients.
We have arranged Oxygen Cylinders for more than 300 patients.
Organised Blood Donation Camp in Gandhi Bhavan
Distributed Food to Attendants of Patients at Gandhi Hospital Organised Food Distribution Camp for 500