15th Monsoon Regatta 2024: Telangana sailors rule the roost in U-16 Optimist fleet race

Hyderabad: Two races were sailed across all fleets on Day 4 of 15th Monsoon Regatta 2024 in Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad and the weather was medium to heavy but very gusty and shifty giving the Hyderabad-based Telangana Sailors, who know the lake like the back of their hands, a slight edge on Thursday. The races were held in the afternoon giving the fatigued sailors a breather after multiple championships at Hussain Sagar and many months of training.

Govardhan Pallara of Telangana sailed safe and placed a comfortable 5 and 6 and looks like heading for a clear gold but still needs to sail both the remaining races to clinch the SH Babu Trophy for consistent performance.

Deekshita of Telangana came in from a far 14th in the 9th race to shock the fleet with a win and an 8th and moved up to second overall pushing Aakash Tangai of TSC Mysore to third and Shreya Krishna of Tamilnadu to 4th spot Shreya was leading the race at top spot but crashed to 7th giving Deekshita - who finally won the race - a huge advantage

In the ILCA 4 Boys which is another very competitive fleet Ekalavya Batham of Madhya Pradesh popped back to the top of the fleet with some brilliant finishes and pushed Krishna Divaker of TSC Mysore to 3rd spot and compatriot Akshat Dohre also of Madhya Pradesh to second. In the ILCA4 girls Alya Sabreen of Orissa won both races with some excellent tactics and pushed Somya Singh to overall second. The Monsoon Regatta also sailed a Green Fleet with local girl Rameeza Bhanu of Rainbow Homes who started sailing just months ago is heading for bronze. There are two more races to complete the series, both the ILCA and Optimist under 16 are tightly fused at the top and the end results could be anybody’s guess given that if more than 10 races are over the sailors are allowed to discard two races against the one currently discarded. In the 420 mixed doubles fleet, its between Vaishnavi and Thanuja both of Telangana and the last two races will prove who the better sailor is.

Nikhil and Satyam in the 29er skiffs are leading and are likely to clinch the trophy

Points Tally - Day 4

Under 16 Optimist Class: Govardhan Pallara (TSA) Telangana 31, Deekshita (TSA) Telangana 45, Aakash Tangai TSC Mysor 63.

Under 18 29er Skiff Doubles: Nikhil Mandavkar & Satyam Jha (NBSC) Goa 10, Mallesh Gadham & Karthik Korrolla (NBSC) Goa 19, Ajay Yadav & Adiraj Yadav (NSS) MP 23.

Under 18 Int’l 420 Mixed Doubles: Vaishnavi Veeravamsham & Shravan Kathravath (TSA) Telangana 10, Thanuja Kameshwar & Ganesh Peerkatla (TSA) Telangana 12.

Under 18 ILCA 4 Single Hander Girls: Alia Sabreen (OYA) Orissa 13, Somya Singh (NSS) Madhya Pradesh 15, Manya Reddy (SSC) Telangana 28.

Under 18 ILCA 4 Single Hander Boys: Ekalavya Batham (NSS) MP 37, Akshat Dohre (NSS) MP 40, Krishna Divakar TSC Mysore 40.