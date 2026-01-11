1st ODI: Gill returns at helm as India ask New Zealand to bat first

Vadodara: India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kotambi International Stadium (BCA).

The hosts suffered a major blow ahead of the series opener as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series due to a right side strain injury, and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel.

All focus will be on stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are in top form in the format across international and domestic cricket. The former is also chasing several milestones and will aim to go big with the bat and add multiple feathers to his already illustrious cap.

Winning the toss, India captain Gill, when asked about their plan for the game, said, “Try different kinds of combinations, you know, see what combination suits us the best for different conditions, obviously when we play in India. Whenever you're bowling second, there's a bit of a challenge with the dew, and so try out what kind of combination suits our condition the best. It looks like a good wicket.

"Hopefully, I think it'll be a little bit easier to bat on in the second innings with the new coming in, and that was the thought process behind bowling first. I think playing a bit of Vijay Hazare series, everyone is coming after playing some matches, so everyone looks in good form. We've played a lot of cricket together, so you know, the environment is always nice and calm whenever we get together.”

Speaking of the combination, he said that the side has six bowlers, with Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as spinners and Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana as the pacers.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are fielding a rather inexperienced side and will be looking to challenge the Men in Blue.

Michael Bracewell, who is leading the BlackCaps in Mitchell Santner’s absence, said that they too would have wanted to bowl first but were happy to bat. “We have been used to the weather and have some great net sessions. It's a big series for us, a proud moment every time we play for New Zealand. We're playing a WC in India and it's a big advantage for us. New faces, but some experience as well. Might play a bit lower - Kristian Clarke makes his debut today, and Aditya Ashok is our main spinner,” he stated.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok