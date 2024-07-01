2024 Copa America and Euro schedule: France, Portugal gear up for Round of 16; USA faces elimination

New Delhi : The Round of 16 stage is on in full swing in the 2024 European Championship as Switzerland, Germany, England and Spain have already booked four of the eight spots in the quarterfinals.

France will be gearing up to take on a feisty Belgian side in their matchup. Les Blues have only scored two goals in three games with no goal coming from open play, one being an own goal and the other a penalty. Belgium on the other hand scraped through to the net round after all four teams of Group E ended the Group Stage with four points to their name.

Portugal, on the other hand, will take on Slovenia, a side they lost to in friendlies in March. Slovenia has been in top notch form, they have only lost one game in the past 15 games which was the 2-1 loss against Denmark in the group stage of the tournament.

A win for both Portugal and France would see the two face each other in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Copa America, on the other hand, is nearing the completion of it’s Group Stages and all attention will be on USA as they get ready to face the record holders of the competition, 15-time champions Uruguay.

The hosts won their opening encounter against Bolivia but were awarded a red card in the opening 20 minutes of their second game against Panama which saw them lose 2-1.

If the USA were to lose against Uruguay, only Panama losing against Bolivia would keep the hosts in the tournament.

Euro 2024 schedule-

France vs Belgium 9:30 PM IST

Portugal vs Slovenia 12:30 AM IST

Copa America 2024

Bolivia vs Panama 6:30 AM IST

United States of America vs Uruguay 6:30 AM IST.