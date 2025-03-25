2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship rescheduled for April

New Delhi: The second edition of the Asian Yogasana Sports Championship, scheduled for March 29-31, 2025, has been rescheduled and will take place from April 25 to 27 in the national capital.

The revised dates accommodate requests from international teams for additional preparation time and ensure wider participation, while also being mindful of the holy month of Ramadan.

Sanjay Malpani, president of Asian Yogasana, said, “The shift in dates reflects our commitment to making the event truly inclusive and competitive. With greater participation, the championship will further strengthen Yogasana’s presence as a serious global sport. We look forward to welcoming athletes from across Asia to New Delhi for a world-class event."

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Yogasana Bharat, the championship will bring together top Yogasana athletes from across Asia, providing a platform to showcase their strength, flexibility, and precision.

Jaideep Arya, secretary general, World Yogasana, stated, "This championship is a celebration of Yogasana’s transformation from an ancient practice to a globally recognised sport. The extended timeline ensures athletes are better prepared, leading to a more competitive and inspiring event. We remain dedicated to advancing Yogasana as a mainstream sporting discipline."

A minimum of 16 countries will be participating, with more expected to join, in the championship that aims to promote Yogasana as a sport on an international platform while embracing its rich heritage and deep-rooted cultural significance.

Udit Sheth, president of Yogasana Bharat, expressed his vision, "India continues to lead the way in establishing Yogasana as a competitive sport. The revised dates are fantastic to allow all nationalities to participate at their best such that we have a world-class event with complete participation."