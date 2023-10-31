37th National Games: Karnataka boys stun UP, march into tennis final

Fatorda, (Goa): The Karnataka boys team stunned second seeds Uttar Pradesh to march into the final of the tennis event of the 37th National Games being played at the Multi-purpose Ground here on Tuesday.

In the semifinal played here on Tuesday, the unseeded Karnataka defeated Uttar Pradesh 2-1.

Adil Kalyanpur, who played the first singles, fought brilliantly but lost 3-6, 3-6 to Siddharth Vishwakarma. However, S.D Prajwal Dev kept his state team in the hunt with a brilliant win over the fancied Sidharth Rawat in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

In the deciding doubles tie, Prajwal and Adil then combined to beat a strong doubles pair of Vishwakarma and Rawat with a 6-3, 7-5 win.

In the final, Karnataka will face the winners of the other semifinal between Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Karnataka had upset the 3rd-seeded Services team to secure their spot in the semifinals.

After Suraj Prabodh had lost to Ishaque Eqbal 4-6, 2-6, Prajwal levelled the tie with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Rishab Agrawal. In the deciding doubles match, Prajwal and Adil combined to oust Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

