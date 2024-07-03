Live
38th Hyderabad Sailing Week off to a grand start
Hyderabad: The 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week, a landmark event in India's sailing calendar, was inau3and will features competitions across multiple classes, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA 4 Boys and Girls, and the 470 Class.
The opening ceremony was graced by Lt Gen JS Sidana, AVSM, DGEME, Senior Colonel Commandant, Patron EME Sailing Association.
The event is being organised by the EME Sailing Association under the leadership of Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and President Laser Class Association of India. This year's Hyderabad Sailing Week is poised to be a competition of sailing talent and sportsmanship.
In a historic first for India, the EME Sailing Association also organised an International Measurer’s Clinic, and an International Judge’s Seminar for the first time in 15 years, highlighting the event's commitment to maintaining high standards and nurturing talent to international standards in sailing competitions.