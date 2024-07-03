  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

38th Hyderabad Sailing Week off to a grand start

38th Hyderabad Sailing Week off to a grand start
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week, a landmark event in India's sailing calendar, was inau3and will features competitions across multiple...

Hyderabad: The 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week, a landmark event in India's sailing calendar, was inau3and will features competitions across multiple classes, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA 4 Boys and Girls, and the 470 Class.

The opening ceremony was graced by Lt Gen JS Sidana, AVSM, DGEME, Senior Colonel Commandant, Patron EME Sailing Association.

The event is being organised by the EME Sailing Association under the leadership of Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and President Laser Class Association of India. This year's Hyderabad Sailing Week is poised to be a competition of sailing talent and sportsmanship.

In a historic first for India, the EME Sailing Association also organised an International Measurer’s Clinic, and an International Judge’s Seminar for the first time in 15 years, highlighting the event's commitment to maintaining high standards and nurturing talent to international standards in sailing competitions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X