38th Sailing Week kicks off with a spectacular show

Hyderabad: The 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week kicked off with a spectacular display of talent and competitive spirit on the first day. The event saw sailors from across the country compete in various categories, showcasing their skills and determination on the waters.

ILCA 7 Category: Mohit Saini - Mohit Saini took the lead with a flawless performance, securing the first position with his exceptional sailing prowess.

Mahaprabhu - Following closely, Mahaprabhu demonstrated consistent technique and speed, earning him the second place.

Sikanshu Singh - Sikanshu Singh sailed admirably, clinching the third spot in a highly competitive field.

ILCA 6 Women Category: Ritika Dangi - Ritika Dangi emerged victorious in the women's category, exhibiting remarkable skill and control to take the top position. Laveti Darani - Laveti Darani showcased her sailing abilities, finishing strong in second place.

Neha Thakur - Neha Thakur displayed great determination, securing the third position in this category.

ILCA 6 Open Category: Ram Milan - Ram Milan led the ILCA 6 Open category with a stellar performance, capturing first place.

Mohapatra - Mohapatra sailed skillfully to earn the second spot in a competitive race.

Dilip - Dilip completed in top three, demonstrating impressive sailing techniques and strategy.

470 Class: Sharada Verma and RK Sharma - The duo of Sharada Verma and RK Sharma sailed to victory, taking the first position with their seamless teamwork and coordination. Nancy Rai and Manish Sharma - Nancy Ray and Manish Sharma finished in second place, showcasing their strong sailing partnership. Uma Chauhan and Sudhanshu Shekar - Uma Chauhan and Sudhanshu Shekar secured the third position with a commendable performance.