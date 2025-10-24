4-day equestrian c’ship gets off to flying start at HPRC

The Regional Equestrian League (REL) and Telangana State Equestrian Competition (TSC) being organised by the Telangana State Equestrian Association (TSEA) was off to an exuberant start with the Hacks (Children Under 10 Years) category, where Kriti Reddy delivered an outstanding round to secure first place with 91 points. Devansh Chowdary and Daniyal Ali followed closely to share the second place, demonstrating promising skill and discipline in the event.

In the Hacks II (10–12 Years) division, Ananya Gupta dominated the field with a top score of 93 points, while Janampally Hitesh Reddy and Jivnash Reddy displayed impressive technique and precision to claim the podium positions. The Hacks I (12–14 Years) event saw Nidhi Katikaneni ride confidently to victory, ahead of Gautam Sanjay Sujanaani and Mereddy Akshaj Reddy, both of whom showcased commendable control and consistency. In the Hacks Junior (14–18 Years) category, Srivatsankit

Rama Varma Datla demonstrated poise and tactical excellence to claim the title, narrowly surpassing Sai Tanvi Reddy and Shravya Thummalapally in a highly competitive class.Day one of the four-day championship came to a close with the

Senior Open, where Srivatsankit Rama Varma Datla once again impressed, taking the top honours among seasoned riders. Sangam Tapasvi and the Shiraj brothers — Shaik Abraar and Shaik Asraar — rounded off the podium with strong performances. The event underscored TSEA’s continued commitment to promoting equestrian sports and nurturing young talent, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a hub for equestrian excellence in India.