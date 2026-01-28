7th Manipur Women’s International Polo Tournament kicks off in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said that the state is the birthplace of Sagol Kangjei, the original and living form of modern polo, and that the game is an inseparable part of Manipur’s cultural heritage and identity.

Formally opening the 7th Manipur Women’s International Polo Tournament 2026 at Mapal Kangjeibung, the Imphal Polo Ground, the Governor unfurled the flag of the All Manipur Polo Association (AMPA). He emphasised that the promotion of polo must go hand in hand with the welfare of the Manipuri Pony, protection of grazing grounds, and conservation of historic polo grounds.

Highlighting the significance of the Women’s International Polo Tournament, the Governor noted that the event reflects a strong commitment to women's empowerment through sports and sends a powerful message of confidence, leadership and excellence.

The Imphal Polo Ground -- Mapal Kangjeibung -- is regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world.

The opening ceremony was attended by First Lady Jyoti Bhalla, Additional Chief Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), and Konsam Saratchandra Singh, President of the All Manipur Polo Association.

Teams from South Africa, Zambia, India Team A (Indian Polo Association) and India Team B (Manipur) are participating in the six-day tournament.

Notably, as part of the traditional 10-day Manipur Sangai Festival 2025, which began on November 21, the seven-day 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament was held at the same venue -- Mapal Kangjeibung -- from November 22.

An official of the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, which organised the tournament, had said that international and national teams, including players from the US, Colombia, India A (Indian Polo Association), India B (Manipur) and India C (Chhattisgarh), participated in the event.

After a two-year pause due to ethnic violence in the state, the 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament was held with renewed purpose and energy under the Governor’s leadership.



