Abhinav Bindra, Neeraj Chopra, Anju Bobby George to be part of Bharat Sports Science Conclave

New Delhi : A plethora of current and former athletes including Tokyo Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, India’s first individual Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, 2003 World Championship bronze winner Anju Bobby George, are among the top names in the list of experts deliberating on how to integrate sports science to enhance performance at the inaugural Bharat Sports Science Conclave to be held on Wednesday here.

Olympics Bronze Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt and Indian Cricketer Deepak Chahar and top sports science experts like South African Athlete Performance Specialist Wayne Lombard and President of Indian Rugby Football Union Rahul Bose are some of the other names in the list.



The one-day conclave is being organised by TransStadia University, the education arm of TransStadia Education and Research Foundation in association with National Centre of Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), a unit of Sports Authority of India and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is aimed at supporting high-level research in high performance and sports training for Indian Sports and athletes.



Focused on making India a sporting powerhouse based on the objectives and goal settings of Vision Olympics 2036, the conclave will witness these elite sports minds delve deep into the subjects with the likes of Chopra and Chahar joining virtually to give athlete perspective on high performance, their needs and requirements.

Bindra who has been working closely with multiple stakeholders in the country to make high performance and sports science a mainstream subject said: "As we stand on the brink of a new era in Indian sports, the Bharat Sports Science Conference in Delhi becomes a pivotal moment for athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts alike.

"The intersection of sports and science is not just important; it's fundamental to elevating performance and ensuring a sustainable, competitive future for Indian sports. By embracing the latest advancements in sports science, we can unlock unprecedented potential in our athletes, optimize their training regimes, and significantly reduce the risk of injuries."



"This conference symbolizes our collective commitment to nurturing talent with a scientific approach, ensuring that India not only competes but excels on the global stage. The future of Indian sports looks bright, and with the insights and knowledge shared at this conference, we are stepping into a realm where our athletes can achieve greater success and bring glory to our nation," he added.



The Conclave will also witness multiple representations from those who mostly work behind the scenes as mentors to future sports stars.



G. Vani Bhushanam, lead nutritionist of Sports Authority of India (SAI); Dr. Pralay Majumdar, Senior Advisor, Sports Science Education and Research (Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics) IIT, Madras; Dr. Nanaki J Chadha, Sports & Performance Psychologist and Former Indian Golfer; Dr Pierre Beauchamp, High-Performance Director, National Rifle Association of India; Amey Kolekar, Head of Sports Science, Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence are some of the names who will be part of the conclave.



"India has firmly set a target to host the Olympics in 2036. With this, we need to see India progress in all fields and we are delighted to put together this 1st edition of the Bharat Sports Sc Conclave 2024 where subject matter experts will be coming together to ideate, collaborate and network; and create a strong ecosystem of experts who have the ability to enhance the impact of sports science for Indian sports,” said Udit Sheth, Founder and Chairman of TransStadia University.



The conclave will also have a special session by TOPS CEO, Cmdr PK Garg and a presentation on Integrity and Fair Play by Mr. Virendra Rajput, Senior Project Associate, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)

