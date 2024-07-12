Airbnb sees 30% surge in bookings from Indian guests for Paris Olympics

New Delhi: With the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games just weeks away, Airbnb has observed a significant surge in travel bookings across the world, indicating heightened global interest in the event.

Travellers from 160+ countries and regions have already booked their stays with Airbnb during the sporting event. As of March 31st, nights booked during the dates of the Olympics are over five times (400%) higher than they were in the Paris region the same time a year ago.

Beyond Paris, Indian travellers are also exploring other vibrant locations such as Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine. These areas, including key Olympic venues like Colombes (field hockey) and Chateauroux (shooting events), along with cities hosting football matches like Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux, are experiencing significant interest.

According to a report carried out by Deloitte on behalf of Airbnb, stays on Airbnb during the dates of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024 are estimated to generate euros 2,000 (over USD 2,170 USD) for a typical host in the Paris region, having a total economic impact of almost 1 billion euros (over 1 billion USD) and supporting almost 7,300 full-time equivalent jobs in the country.

"The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travellers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences. Interestingly, while Paris remains a top destination, these travellers are also venturing beyond traditional tourist spots to explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux to catch their favourite sports. At Airbnb, we're excited to connect the travellers with unique accommodations that will elevate their 2024 Olympic and summer travel experiences," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.