  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

All-England Badminton: Sindhu loses Korea's An Se Young in pre-quarters

All-England Badminton: Sindhu loses Koreas An Se Young in pre-quarters
x
Highlights

India's P.V Sindhu crashed out of the All-England Badminton Championship, losing to top seed An Se Young of South Korea in a women's singles Round of 16 match on Thursday. Sindhu went down to the Korean 19-21, 11-21 in 42 minutes.

Birmingham: India's P.V Sindhu crashed out of the All-England Badminton Championship, losing to top seed An Se Young of South Korea in a women's singles Round of 16 match on Thursday. Sindhu went down to the Korean 19-21, 11-21 in 42 minutes.

In a closely fought first game, Sindhu opened a 4-1 lead before the Korean caught up with her at 4-4 before taking a 6-4 lead. An Se Young extended her lead to 9-5 and though Sindhu reduced the margin to 10-11, her Korean opponent won points in succession to open a 17-11 lead.

Sindhu continued to fight as she won five points in a row to reduce the margin to 16-17 but the Korean could not be thwarted as she won three points in a row for four game points at 20-14. Sindhu again reduced the margin to 19-20, the Korean player won the next point to win the first game.

In the second game, after the initial exchange of lead, An Se Young took control of the proceedings to open up a 10-4 lead. Though the 26-year-old Sindhu tried to fight back and reduce the margin, the Korean went on to win the game 21-11 and advanced to the last-eight stage.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X