  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Aman Sehrawat vows to bag a 'gold medal' in LA 2028 Olympics

Aman Sehrawat vows to bag a gold medal in LA 2028 Olympics
x
Highlights

The youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, Aman Sehrawat has already set his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and vows to bag a gold medal in the next Games.

New Delhi: The youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, Aman Sehrawat has already set his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and vows to bag a gold medal in the next Games.

Aman defeated Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz 13-5 in the men's 57kg bronze medal match after losing against Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi 0-10 in the semifinal. He thus made history by becoming the youngest-ever individual Olympic medallist from India at 21 years and just 24 days.

"I would like to thank all the citizens of the country for their support at the Paris Olympics. However, I was not able to bring a gold medal to the country but my next target is the Los Angeles Olympics. I will give my 100 per cent to change the colour of the medal. Next time, I will definitely bring back a gold medal," he told IANS.

"I will work even harder and strive to make up for any shortcomings in this Olympics," the wrestler added.

Aman was the only male wrestler representing India in the quadrennial event. His outings have seen him secure an eighth Olympic medal for India in wrestling at the Olympics, two silvers and six bronze medals, extending its bid as the second most successful sport for the country in the Olympics behind Hockey.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X