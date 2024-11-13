Amandeep Johl appointed as CEO of Professional Golf Tour of India

New Delhi: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announced the appointment of Amandeep Johl as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from January 2025.

The appointment comes alongside another recent significant leadership addition, with the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev assuming the role of PGTI President in June this year.

Johl replaces Uttam Singh Mundy, who has essayed a key role in the organization since its inception.

Johl, who until recently was on the PGTI board, will take charge from 1st January, 2025. In the interim period until 31st December, 2024, he will be assisting Mundy in completing the handover process.

Welcoming Johl’s elevation to CEO, Kapil Dev said: “Amandeep has been on the Indian and Asian golf circuit for nearly 34 years and it is just apt that somebody who is so entrenched in the sport leads the PGTI. These are exciting times for golf in India and with Amandeep at the helm, the PGTI looks forward to strengthening its presence, in India and around the world.”

The legendary cricket all-rounder hailed the outgoing CEO for his contribution to PGTI and Indian golf. “Uttam Mundy’s commitment and vision have been instrumental in establishing PGTI as the premier professional golf tour in India, and his contributions are deeply appreciated,” he said.

Johl, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering, has been an integral part of Indian golf since making it to the junior Indian team in 1985 and four years later emerging as the National amateur champion in 1989. Since then, he has worn various hats, be it as a professional player on the Asian and European Tours, national coach, a board member of the PGTI and also as a founding member of the Asian Tour (2004).

“I am thrilled and thank the PGTI for entrusting me with this huge responsibility,” remarked the 55-year-old Johl. “It is probably the most important role of my golfing career,” he said, adding, “I have big shoes to fill thanks to my dear friend, Uttam Mundy, who has been instrumental in laying a strong foundation for the PGTI with his untiring efforts.”

The 60-year-old Mundy expressed confidence that the experienced Johl, his successor as CEO, is a good choice for the role to further build on all the gains achieved by the PGTI over the last 18 years since its inception. “I am happy that I pass the baton to Amandeep who brings in a lot of experience and who’s passion for golf is second to none. I’m sure the PGTI will immensely benefit with his expertise,” he said.

Reflecting upon his stint as CEO, Mundy added: “It has been an enriching journey for me since 2009 when I was entrusted with the responsibility of building PGTI as a brand which was still in its nascent stage considering it came into being in 2006. I would like to believe that both the PGTI and Indian golf have come a long way over the past decade and a half with major milestones being achieved by the PGTI such as induction into the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’, becoming a part of the ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) system, the signing of a strategic partnership with PGA Tour and DP World Tour and the exponential growth of prize money to approximately INR 25 crore this season with an average of INR 1 crore for each event.”