Anisimova sets final clash with Sabalenka

New York: Amanda Anisimova continued her breakout season with another statement victory, edging past Naomi Osaka to book her place in the US Open final.

Just two months after reaching her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, the American rallied from a set down to defeat the four-time major champion 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in a thrilling contest that stretched just under three hours inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Anisimova’s win was historic, making her the first player to ever beat Osaka in a major semifinal.

The match saw both players trade breaks relentlessly through the opening two sets before Anisimova steadied herself in the decisive stages. The result sets up a showdown with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, a rematch of their Wimbledon semifinal, which Anisimova won. With her second straight Slam final, she also ensures that an American woman has featured in every major final this season — the first time that has happened since 2002.