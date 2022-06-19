Anurag Thakur congratulates Neeraj Chopra for clinching gold in Kuortane Games

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur lavished praise on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for clinching gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland. Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions. In rainy conditions, Chopra started well but there was a foul in his second throw.





"Gold for Neeraj! He's done it again, what an incredible champion! Best throw of 86.69m in his 1st attempt at the Kuortane Games. Neeraj Chopra clinches the top spot and goes on to win his 1st of the season. BRILLIANT,": tweeted Anurag Thakur. Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Another day, another gold! Well done champ Neeraj Chopra on the gold at Kuortane Games."

The Indian javelin thrower hit the spot on his very first try at the tournament, had a foul on his second try, and bore a nasty slip in his third attempt, following which he chose to skip the remaining two attempts. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m while Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m. India's Sandeep Chaudhury was eighth in the standings with a throw of 60.35m.

Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won a silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m. The Golden Boy of India will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30.