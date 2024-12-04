Arjun set to compete at Norway Chess 2025

Stavanger (Norway): Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is set to debut at the Norway Chess 2025, one of the top chess events in Europe which will be played from May 26 to June 6 at Stavanger. At just 21 years old and ranked World No. 4, Erigaisi brings youthful ambition and exceptional talent to one of the most prestigious tournaments on the chess calendar.

Arjun’s journey to the top has been nothing short of phenomenal.

His breakout year began in 2022 when he clinched several high-profile victories. In January, he won the prestigious Tata Steel Chess Challengers, and by March he was crowned the Indian National Champion. That summer, he dominated the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, showcasing his ability to thrive in various formats. To cap off the year, Arjun claimed victory in the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz, solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

The momentum carried over into 2023, where Arjun continued to impress. In March, he emerged as the outright winner of the Sharjah Masters, and later in the year, he reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Arjun’s remarkable achievements have earned him recognition beyond the chessboard. In 2024, Arjun reached new heights. He began the year with victories at the Menorca Open A, the Stepan Avagyan Memorial, and the WR Chess Masters Cup in London, proving his consistency and dominance in competitive play.

In September, Arjun led Team India to gold at the Chess Olympiad, delivering a standout performance on board three with a breathtaking rating performance of 2968. This remarkable showing also earned him an individual gold medal.

The same month, Arjun became India’s top-rated player, reaching a career-high live rating of 2801 in December. By crossing the prestigious 2800 threshold, he joined an elite club of players and became only the second Indian, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, to achieve this feat. Reflecting on his style and growth, Arjun remarked, “I used to lose games because of over-ambition and a lack of objectivity, but now I strive to channel my ambition in a balanced way.”