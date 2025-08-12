Live
- Tribunal awards Rs 23.75 lakh compensation to kin of delivery agent killed in road accident
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Montana | Two Injured, No Fatalities
- ‘Your army can’t stop me’, BJP's Sadanandan slams CPI(M) leader
- Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over voter roll revision issue
- Sam Altman Counters Elon Musk’s App Store Favoritism Claims, Accuses xAI Chief of Manipulating X
- Historic 1508-metre long Tricolour at mega Tiranga Rally in J&K's Doda
- Delhi CM Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha
- Mixed Reactions Emerge After Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ruling
- 78.41 crore applications insured, Rs 1.83 lakh crore claims paid under PMFBY
- Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat, highest recorded in Vadodara's Sinor
Atletico Madrid signs Italy international Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli
Atletico Madrid has signed Italy international Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli.
The 25-year-old forward passed his medical and signed a five-year contract with the Spanish team.
“The Italian player is a versatile footballer who can play in all attacking positions and behind the strikers,” Atletico said Monday. No financial details were given.
Raspadori signed with Napoli in 2022, going on to win the Serie A title with the club in his first season and again in 2024-25. He played 109 matches with Napoli, scoring 18 goals.
He made his senior debut with Italy at 21 years old in 2021, and played at the European Championship which Italy won. He has made 40 appearances with Italy, with nine goals and six assists.
Atletico has revamped its squad for the season, bringing in players such as Álex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Matteo Ruggeri, Marc Pubill and Dávid Hancko.
Diego Simeone's team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona. Atletico starts its league campaign at Espanyol on Sunday.