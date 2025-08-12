Atletico Madrid signs Italy international Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli

Atletico Madrid has signed Italy international Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli.

The 25-year-old forward passed his medical and signed a five-year contract with the Spanish team.

“The Italian player is a versatile footballer who can play in all attacking positions and behind the strikers,” Atletico said Monday. No financial details were given.

Raspadori signed with Napoli in 2022, going on to win the Serie A title with the club in his first season and again in 2024-25. He played 109 matches with Napoli, scoring 18 goals.

He made his senior debut with Italy at 21 years old in 2021, and played at the European Championship which Italy won. He has made 40 appearances with Italy, with nine goals and six assists.

Atletico has revamped its squad for the season, bringing in players such as Álex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Matteo Ruggeri, Marc Pubill and Dávid Hancko.

Diego Simeone's team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona. Atletico starts its league campaign at Espanyol on Sunday.