Australia reach 326-8 on Day 1 of 3rd Ashes test

Adelaide: Alex Carey posted a hometown hundred and Usman Khawaja scored 82 after a dramatic, last-minute recall to help Australia reach 326 for eight at stumps on a hot opening day of the third Ashes test.

Paceman Joffra Archer (3-29) took three big wickets, including two in three balls immediately after lunch, and spinner Will Jacks (2-105) dismissed Australia’s two leading scorers to give England a slight edge Wednesday in conditions that were ideal for batting. Carey shared partnerships of 91 with Khawaja, who replaced Steve Smith at late notice, 59 with Josh Inglis, 26 with Pat Cummins and 50 with Mitchell Starc to keep Australia’s innings moving at around four runs an over. He was out just before stumps for 106, mistiming a slower ball from Jacks.

Mitchell Starc, voted player of the match in the first and second tests, continued his impressive form against England and was unbeaten on 33 at stumps.

The temperature topped 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday and is forecast to get close to 40C (104F) on Day 2, which could make conditions tough on the bowling team. The crowd of 56,298, a record for a test match at the Adelaide Oval, helped Carey thrive.

“A decent day’s cricket. The crowd — 56,000 in Adelaide — it’s pretty special,” Carey said. “To make a hundred here in front of home fans and family, it was a great moment.”

Carey played a key role in one of the most contentious moments in recent Ashes history when he stumped England’s Jonny Bairstow in the acrimonious 2023 series. Carey threw down the stumps when Bairstow wandered out of his crease without checking if the ball was dead, a dismissal that ignited a storm across the cricketing world with Australian players verbally abused in the members’ Long Room at Lord’s and political leaders weighing in.

After scoring his first Ashes century, which he dedicated to his late father and his family, Carey said in a TV interview he’d probably rather discuss the 2023 episode than dwell on the emotions of his big innings. “I love playing cricket and I understand what comes with playing professional sport,” Carey said. “You’re not always going to be liked. There’s heroes and villains — that’s all part of the game.”

Smith led Australia to eight-wicket wins in Perth and Brisbane in the absence of Cummins.