Australia T20 & ODI Squad Updates: Maxwell Returns, Beardman May Debut
Highlights
Glenn Maxwell returns from injury for Australia’s T20 series against India. Mahli Beardman could play his first international match. Squad changes for T20 and ODI series explained.
Glenn Maxwell is back after a wrist injury and will play in the T20 series against India. Mahli Beardman may play his first international match.
Some players, like Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, and Sean Abbott, will play in the Sheffield Shield to get ready for the Ashes Tests starting November 21.
T20 Changes:
In: Maxwell (games 3–5), Ben Dwarshuis (4–5), Josh Philippe (all games), Beardman (3–5)
Out: Hazlewood (after game 2), Abbott (after game 3)
ODI Changes:
Jack Edwards, Matt Kuhnemann
Out: Labuschagne
Australia is mixing injured players returning with others gaining practice for the series.
