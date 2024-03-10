Live
- IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant all set to play for DC after obtaining fitness certificate from NCA, says sources
- Mikel Arteta "pleased" with Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford in PL
- Maoist encounter in Hazaribag
- President swears in former SC judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar as Chairperson, Lokpal
- Tripura Police seize drugs valued at Rs 5 crore, 3 held
- All is fine if they win, nothing is fine if they lose: Anurag Thakur on Oppn's comments on EVM, ECI
- Biden raises $10 mln in 24 hours after his State of the Union speech
- Lok Sabha polls: 'Lord Krishna is with us', says Kejriwal in Kurukshetra
- MBB Airport to get international status soon: Tripura CM
- Sandeshkhali will turn around BJP’s fate in LS polls: Bengal LoP
Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya lose in trials, set to miss Paris Olympics qualifiers
Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will not be there in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to improve on their performance as both of them suffered huge setbacks in the trials being conducted by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to select the Indian squad for the Olympic Qualifiers here on Sunday.
Bajrang, who won a bronze medal in Tokyo, went down to Rohit Kumar in the men's freestyle 65kg bout in the trials being held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, lost 8-10 to Udit from Haryana in the 57kg.
Wrestlers winning the trials will be selected in the squad for the Paris Olympic Qualifiers.
More to follow...
