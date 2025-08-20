Baker has the ability to get wickets and take hat-tricks: Brook

New Delhi: England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook has lauded young fast bowler Sonny Baker for his ability to test top players, take wickets in heaps and pick hat-tricks, as he looks primed to get an international cricket debut against South Africa.

Baker, 22, earned a maiden ODI call-up for England’s home series against South Africa, scheduled to be held for September 2, 4 and 7 respectively. His selection comes on the back of an eye-catching campaign in The Hundred, where he claimed a hat-trick for Manchester Originals against Brook’s Northern Superchargers.

Baker removed Dawid Malan with a well-disguised slower ball before striking twice at the death, thus adding to an impressive season that has already seen him dismiss England’s senior batters Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, and trouble accomplished Australia batters David Warner and Steve Smith.

"There is obviously a reason why we have picked him. He is bowling at high pace, has got skill and has really impressed against some of the international players - Kane Williamson, Warner, Smith, Bairstow. He has put them under pressure in the powerplay and that is something we are looking forward to watching in the future. He has the ability to get wickets and take hat-tricks," Brook was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Leg-spin bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed is also in both ODI and T20 squads to face South Africa. "He is a fantastic talent and has gone up a level this year with the bat. I am glad he is batting in the top three for Rockets as well."

"He has been given good opportunities and risen to the occasion, while he is skilled with the ball and good in the field which is what we look for. He has all three attributes to be a very good player," added Brook.

Brook will be rested for the three-match T20I series in Ireland, slated to be held in September, with Jacob Bethell set to step in and become England’s youngest international men’s captain at 21.

"Beth has great potential to be a captain in future. He thinks very well about the game and is always trying to move it forward, like I am. We think similar. I think he will be an aggressive captain. He is always looking to put opposition batters and bowlers under pressure. That is what we have asked for and he does that in abundance," concluded Brook.