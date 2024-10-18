BAN vs SA: Shakib Al Hasan might not play in Bangladesh due to protests

Hyderabad: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, although included in Bangladesh’s squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, might not travel to his home country after protests against him erupted in Bangladesh on Friday.

The all-rounder announced his retirement from Test match cricket and the series against South Africa, if he manages to play, would be his last. Else, his last appearance in whites was the second India vs Bangladesh Test match that was played in Kanpur earlier this month.



The first Bangladesh vs South Africa Test match is scheduled to be played at Mirpur, Dhaka, from October 21.



Shakib, who was an ex-lawmaker in the previous government that was ousted by revolution and a protest that ultimately led to the prime minister fleeing from the country, has a n FIR registered against him for murder and arson.



The star all-rounder fearing for his safety had requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board for personal security, which was denied by the board as they opined that it was the government’s responsibility and not the cricket board’s.



The 37-year-old has made the United States of America his permanent residence.



Bangladesh Cricket Board selector Hannan Sarkar, on Wednesday, had informed the media that the board selected the all-rounder for the Test matches against South Africa after getting the necessary approvals and the go-ahead from the government and board authorities.



The Bangladesh Cricket Board has also made it clear that they have neither received any clear instructions on Shakib’s arrival from the US to join the team nor regarding any security arrangements.



Protests from students on Shakib’s imminent arrival started as early as Wednesday evening in Dhaka after the squad was announced.

