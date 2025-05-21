BCCI Moves RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match to Lucknow Due to Bengaluru Weather

Live
Due to heavy rains and adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, the BCCI has shifted the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Bengaluru to Lucknow.
The BCCI has taken precautions to ensure that no more matches in IPL 2025 are canceled. As part of this, the BCCI has moved the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, originally scheduled for Friday (May 23) in Bengaluru, to Lucknow.
The venue change was necessary due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru. "The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad scheduled for Bengaluru has been shifted to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow due to unfavorable weather conditions," the BCCI said in an official statement on Tuesday.
Heavy rains are currently falling in Bengaluru, leading to flooding in various parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, rain is expected to continue in Bengaluru for the next five days. The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, which was part of the IPL restart, was canceled due to rain, with no play possible. As a result, both teams were awarded one point each. While RCB has already qualified for the playoffs this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have officially been eliminated.
Although this match is a minor one for Sunrisers, RCB will take it seriously. A win in this match is crucial for them to secure a place in the top 2.
Along with this match, the BCCI has finalized the venues for the playoffs. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches will be held in Mullanpur, Punjab, while Qualifier 2 and the final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on May 29, the Eliminator on May 30, Qualifier 2 on June 1, and the final on June 3.