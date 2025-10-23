BCCI, PCB headed for showdown

The BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board are headed for a showdown at next month’s ICC meeting as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is not budging from his stance of personally handing over the Asia Cup trophy to India in his capacity as head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

In the reply sent to the BCCI and other ACC member nations, Naqvi has insisted that he is willing to organise a ceremony on November 10 in Dubai, where a representative of the BCCI and any available Indian team player can take the trophy from him.“The ACC trophy rightly belongs to the Indian cricket team and is being held in trust till such time that a BCCI office holder along with any available participating player can collect the same from the ACC President,” Naqvi wrote in his reply.

“Such collection would of course be accompanied with much fanfare and coverage as there should be no deviation from established practices and no precedent should be set which undermines the spirit of the game we all love.”

The ICC is headed by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Naqvi’s reply came after the BCCI’s fresh missive to the ACC on the Asia Cup trophy fiasco, which was backed by boards of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The response clearly indicates the level of mistrust and tensions between the BCCI and PCB.

Meanwhile, BCCI has invited quotations from reputed entities to acquire the ‘Official Partner Rights’ for the Women’s Premier League through a tender process.

The BCCI said the Request for Quotations (RFQ) provides detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.