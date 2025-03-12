BFI rejects Anurag Thakur’s nomination for electoral college

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday rejected former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s nomination for inclusion in the electoral college for the upcoming March 28 elections. The rejection was based on his ineligibility to represent the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA), as per BFI regulations.

Thakur’s name, along with that of HPBA Vice President Rajesh Bhandari, had been submitted by the state body for inclusion. However, after a thorough scrutiny process, the BFI issued a finalised 60-member electoral college, omitting Thakur’s name for not meeting the eligibility criteria.

“Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur (Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association) – The State Unit had sent the name, however, he is found ineligible for violation of Boxing Federation of India notice dated 07.03.2025 and National Sports Development Code of India, 2011,” the BFI clarified in its statement.

The March 7 notice issued by the BFI to all affiliated state associations explicitly stated that only bona fide and duly elected members, as notified during the election AGM of the respective State Units affiliated with the BFI, could represent their states or union territories in the electoral college.

Alongside Thakur, the BFI also rejected the nominations of Larry Kharpran (Meghalaya) and Asish Kumar Saha (Tripura) for similar reasons. Furthermore, the federation announced that the nominations of Rohit Jainendra Jain and Neeraj Kant Bhatt, submitted by the Delhi State Boxing Association, would be subject to clearance from the Returning Officer.

The developments come amid administrative turmoil within Indian boxing. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had previously set up a five-member Ad-hoc panel to oversee the sport’s daily operations after the BFI failed to conduct its elections on time.

The upcoming elections on March 28 are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future governance of the sport in the country.