BGT 2024-25: 'It feels quite surreal', says Padikkal after joining the Indian squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal has been added to the Indian team ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The 24-year-old, who has impressed with his consistent performances in domestic and A-level cricket, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to represent the national side in one of the most fiercely contested series in Test cricket.

He showcased his temperament and skill during India A’s recent series against Australia A, scoring 36, 88, 26, and 1 across matches. His ability to handle pressure situations and counter both pace and spin will be crucial on the bouncy Optus Stadium pitch in Perth, where the first Test is set to begin on Friday.

The BCCI released a video on social media on Thursday, showing Padikkal joining the Indian squad and sharing his thoughts on the opportunity.

"Devdutt Padikkal has joined the Team India squad. The left-handed batter shares his experience and excitement of training with the group ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the caption read.

Speaking in the video, Padikkal expressed gratitude for the chance to be part of the Indian squad. "It feels quite surreal, to be honest. The intensity during practice sessions is incredibly high - you can feel the challenge and sense that everyone is ready and eager for the big series ahead. Training with the Indian team always feels as intense as an actual match, and it’s a pleasure to be part of it.

"When I came here for the 8-hour stint, I had a hope in the back of my mind that I could perform well enough to stay longer. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity now, and I hope to make the most of it," Padikkal said in a video posted by BCCI on X, formerly Twitter.

Padikkal has shown promise in his brief international career, including a composed 65 during his Test debut against England earlier this year in Dharamsala. In first-class cricket, Padikkal has amassed an impressive 2,677 runs in 40 matches, including six centuries and 17 fifties, making him a strong candidate to fill the void at the top of the order.



