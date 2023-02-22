Bhavani becomes first TS tennis player to win gold at nationals

Hyderabad: Bhavani kedia, hailing from Upperpally, became the first ever tennis player from Telangana to win gold at the XXV National Deaf Senior Sports Championship held from February 15-19 at Indore. Telangana which aims to generate quality of sportswomen in all events in Indian and the world gave a warm felicitation to the national champion here on Monday.

Bhavani kedia defeated Kirti Lata of Haryana 7-6, 6-3 in finals to become new national champion. Kirti Lata deafted Jafreen Shaik in semis in straight sets.

The function was attended by Ajay Mishra, Former Special Secretary, TS, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Bandi Ramesh, BRS party state general secretary, Mohd. Khaleequr Rahman, Spokesperson of BRS Party, Anjani Kumar Agarwal, Chairman DRS Group(Dilip Roadlines), Pramod Kedia, President, Agarwal Siksha Samiti, Bhavani Kedia's parents Neeraj Kedia, Madhu Kedia and others.

The chief guest Ajay Mishra lauded Bhavani for her inspiring achievement. Appreciating her ability to fight all odds and emerging victorious, he drew parallel with the great American author, political activist, lecturer, and multi-tasker deaf and dumb - Helen Killer and famous Indian Bharatanatyam dancer Sudha Chandran whose leg was amputated after an accident.

He said that the champs rise to great heights by a winding staircase of small steps like Helen Keller, Sudha Chandran, and Bhavani Kedia in sports. Their achievements promote disabled sport's inclusivity and the spirit of life with hope and hard work. State Government spokesperson Bandi Ramesh said that Bhavani is the pride of Telangana and the govt is also keenly looking forward to further sports development in the state. He assured Bhavani that the CM KCR is going to facilitate the National champ soon.

Indeed life has been a struggle for Bhavani Kedia ever since her birth. She was born premature weighing just 700 grams and was in an incubator for 40 days, battling for life. And after getting hope of survival, she was diagnosed with hearing loss in both the ears along with vision in one eye only.

But thanks to her mother and father's untiring efforts, she can now speak very well. Her mother was determined to teach her communication vocally and not through sign language.