Bhawna, Yatri assured of medals in U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Bhawna Sharma and Yatri Patel were on Sunday assured of a medal each in the U-22 Asian Boxing Championships after registering dominating wins over their respective opponents in the quarterfinals here.
In the women’s 48kg quarterfinals, Bhawna eased past Vietnam’s Ngoc Linh Chi Ngo while Yatri punched her way to the last four with a confident showing against Keerththana Uthayakumar of Sri Lanka in the women’s 57kg bout, each of them securing a unanimous victory.
Meanwhile, Tanu tried her best to secure another medal for India but fell short against local hope Natnicha Chongprongklang in the women’s 54kg quarterfinals.
In the U-19 section, Shivam and Mausam Suhag registered contrasting victories to advance in their respective weight categories.
In the men's 55kg category, Shivam dominated all the three rounds against Turkmenistan's Bezirgen Annayev to earn a unanimous verdict.
Later in the day, Mausam showed resilience under pressure from Kazakhstan's Nurkabyluly Mukhit in the 65 kg category to carve out a 3-2 win.
However, the Indian contingent could not make it a perfect day in the U19 age group as Shubham suffered a 0-5 loss against Kazakhstan’s Tortubek Adilet in the 60kg bout.
The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships are being held simultaneously.
India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers -- 20 in each age group -- with a mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.