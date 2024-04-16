Bihar Cricket Association forms Women's Cricket Development Committee to empower female players

Patna: The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has set up a Women's Cricket Development Committee, to foster the growth of women's cricket in the state.

The Committee's primary aim is to encourage and support the participation of young women cricketers in the sport.

"The promotion and development of cricket among women in the state have been given special attention by the BCCI. To further this objective, a Women's Cricket Development Committee has been formed, which is actively working to engage young women in cricket," BCA president Rakesh Tiwari said in a statement.

The BCA president also informed that the cricket governing body is working toward providing better infrastructure and employment opportunities to players of the State.

"The Bihar Cricket Association is committed to the development of cricket in Bihar, working towards better infrastructure, employment opportunities, salaries, and more. The results of these efforts will be visible very soon," said Tiwari.

Meanwhile, BCA's Randir Verma U-19 Tournament 2023-24 is currently underway. A men's Senior Inter-District One Day League 2023-24 is also being played in Bihar. The purpose of the tournaments is to nurture raw talent in the state.

"Every year, the Bihar Cricket Association organizes domestic cricket tournaments for its young players across various levels and age groups. Based on these competitions, talented players are selected for Bihar's team. These selected players receive specialized training facilitated by certified coaches from the BCCI," the BCA president had said last month.