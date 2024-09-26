Brook’s ton halts Oz’s unbeaten run

Chester-le-Street (England)

Harry Brook (110 not out off 94) slammed the maiden ODI ton as England halted Australia’s winning streak in the format, ending a 14-match run at Chester-le-Street, with a 46-run win by DLS Method in the third ODI at Chester-le-Street.

England were 254-4, on course for victory, needing 51 runs from 74 balls, when rain curtailed the finish in Chester-le-Street. The result also ended England’s seven-game losing streak to their rivals in the format.

With Alex Carey’s unbeaten 77 along with Steve Smith’s (60 off 82) hard-fought half-century and cameos from Cameron Green (42 off 49) and Aaron Hardie (44 off 26), Australia set a 305-run target. In response, England looked on the back foot as they as they lost openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett early - to Mitchell Starc fell to 11/2 early. But a 156-run partnership between Brook and Will Jacks (84) turned the tide for the hosts.

Brief Scores

Australia 304/7 in 50 overs (Alex Carey 77 not out, Steve Smith 60, Aaron Hardie 44, Cameron Green 42; Jofra Archer 2-67) lost to England 254/4 in 37.4 overs (Harry Brook 110 not out, Will Jacks 84; Cameron Green 2-45, Mitchell Starc 2-63) by 46 runs (DLS method).