Jasprit Bhumrah's legacy as a modern fast bowler is further solidified. The Indian pace bowler made history when he came the first Asian to take 150 Test lattices across SENA countries( South Africa, England New Zealand and Australia). This is a testament to the skill and thickness of his performance on the most delicate overseas pitches.

Bumrah achieved this milestone by delivering a spell of 5 wickets in 24 overs in Bumrah Headingley Test with an economy rate 3.36. He was a near-lone fighter in the 2025 India-England series. He smashed England's middle order and lower order at a blistering pace.

Bumrah is the first Indian player to have taken 10 five-wicket catches in SENA countries. Only nine other players had achieved this feat before him. Now he is only two behind Wasim, the Pakistani legend who has 11

Bumrah’s recent five-wicket haul places him on a par with Kapil Dev who had also achieved 12 of these feats while playing India vs England 2025 away from home.

Seena is the global leader in cricket, with four five-wicket hauls from Australia, three each in England, South Africa and the West Indies, and four in Australia.

Harry Brook's lucky streak is unmatched among his peers. Harry Brook has been the beneficiary of more dropped catches than any other Test cricketer in the last 12 months. In his recent dismissal, Brook became the 14th England cricketer to fall short of a hundred and the first since Jonny Baristow's 99 in 2017 against South Africa. Bairstow was unbeaten at 99 in 2023 against Australia, also played on the same ground.

Prasidh's spell at Headingley of 3 for 128 was the highest economy rate ever recorded by an Indian in a test innings, after at least 120 deliveries. Only five men's test bowlers have ever recorded a greater economy rate in similar conditions.