BWF rankings: Satwik-Chirag lose top spot, Srikanth descends four places

Kuala Lumpur : India's top-ranked doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have lost their World No. 1 title and dropped two places in the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday. The duo have dropped to third place in the rankings after making a first-round exit in the Singapore Open. Satwik-Chirag claimed the numero uno spot in the men's doubles rankings after lifting the Thailand Open last month.



The Chinese pair, Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang claimed the top spot while Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen moved two places to claim the second place in the men's doubles rankings.



In the men's singles rankings, H.S. Prannoy and Lakshaya Sen retained their 10th and 14th spots respectively. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth has lost four places to settle for 32nd ahead of Priyanshu Rajawat (34th) and Kiran George (35th), who gained one place in the latest update.



In the women's singles rankings, the two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu remains unchanged at No.10.

The Olympics-bound duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa have moved up one position to 19th spot in the women's doubles rankings. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have also advanced to 24th place after reaching the round of 16 in the Indonesia Open.