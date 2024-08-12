  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

CAS decision on Phogat tomorrow

CAS decision on Phogat tomorrow
x
Highlights

Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight could come as late as Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

New Delhi/Paris: Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight could come as late as Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

Sports’ highest court originally said the decision was expected to be made by the end of the Olympics, but CAS has granted sole arbitrator Annabelle Bennett more time. The court said the time limit can be extended “in exceptional circumstances.”

Phogat has challenged her disqualification after she failed to make the weight for her 50 kg final against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt last Wednesday. The Indian wrestler was found 100grams overweight on the morning of the final and was subsequently disqualified from the competition.

Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final, and American Sarah Hildebrandt defeated Guzman Lopez 3-0 to win the gold medal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X