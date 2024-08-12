CAS decision on Phogat tomorrow

Live
New Delhi/Paris: Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight could come as late as Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.
Sports’ highest court originally said the decision was expected to be made by the end of the Olympics, but CAS has granted sole arbitrator Annabelle Bennett more time. The court said the time limit can be extended “in exceptional circumstances.”
Phogat has challenged her disqualification after she failed to make the weight for her 50 kg final against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt last Wednesday. The Indian wrestler was found 100grams overweight on the morning of the final and was subsequently disqualified from the competition.
Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final, and American Sarah Hildebrandt defeated Guzman Lopez 3-0 to win the gold medal.