Champions Trophy: NZ pacer Ferguson ruled out with foot injury, Jamieson named replacement

New Zealand suffered another injury blow ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as the fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury.

Ferguson felt some pain in his right foot after bowling a spell in the informal warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday and an initial medical assessment indicated he would not be fit enough to take part in the entire tournament.

Given the proximity to the start of the Champions Trophy and the short nature of the tournament, the decision was made to send Ferguson home to begin rehabilitation, the New Zealand Cricket said.

It added that fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will replace Ferguson in the squad and will depart for Pakistan this evening.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Jamieson as a replacement for Ferguson in the New Zealand squad.

Jamieson returned to domestic cricket for the Canterbury Kings in the Super Smash in December, following a 10-month stint on the sideline rehabilitating a stress fracture in his back.

He played a key role as the Kings reached the Grand Final, finishing as the competition’s joint second leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets, including figures of 4-12 against the Central Stags at Hagley Oval.

He featured in Canterbury’s Round 8 Ford Trophy match against the Central Stags last week as well as Round 9 win over Northern Districts in Hamilton.

Ferguson became the second Kiwi to be ruled out of the mega event, as the New Zealand already lost pacer Ben Sears due to a hamstring injury earlier this week with seamer Jacob Duffy coming in as a replacement.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was tough news for Ferguson and the team.

“We’re really disappointed for Lockie,” said Stead. “Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event. We wish him well for his recovery and hope he is back firing soon.”

Stead said Jamieson’s unique skillset made him an effective replacement for Ferguson.

“Kyle brings plenty of pace and extra bounce which will suit the conditions here in Pakistan. He’s shown since returning in the Dream11 Super Smash how effective he can be in the shorter forms of the game, and he’s bowled with real pace and energy which is what you’re looking for from a pace bowler, especially at a pinnacle event.

“We’ve been pleased with the progress he’s made since returning and we feel his loading over the past few weeks and his successful spells in the recent Ford Trophy match mean he will be good to go if required in the tournament," Stead added.

New Zealand will begin their against the hosts Pakistan in Karachi in the tournament opener on Wednesday.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.