CM Cup Like a Continuous Yajna

State Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari said that the CM Cup competitions were organized to identify and nurture the hidden sports talent (“gems”) in the soil of Telangana, and that this initiative will continue as an ongoing program.

Today, at the LB Indoor Stadium, the closing ceremony of the second phase of CM Cup competitions was held, where prizes were distributed to the state-level championship teams.

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister Vakiti Srihari said that the CM Cup competitions are being conducted in two phases to identify talented sportspersons across the state, and that this will be continued every year as a continuous process.

He emphasized that success in sports requires not only government support but also dedication and perseverance from the athletes. Only then can they become champions.

He added that young athletes should take inspiration from players like Saina Nehwal.





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He also stated that all participants of the CM Cup would be provided special training in sports schools and academies if needed.

Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy said that the CM Cup competitions are being organized to identify sports talent in Telangana and will continue as an ongoing process. He added that disciplined athletes will be recognized and encouraged.

State Government Sports Advisor A.P. Jitender Reddy said that the success of the CM Cup competitions was largely due to the participation of sports associations and the cooperation of various government departments.

Managing Director Sony Baladevi mentioned that around 5.4 lakh athletes registered online for the CM Cup, and their data is being compiled to support future sports development.

Adilabad declared overall champion

In the competitions held across five levels (village, मंडal, assembly, district, and state), the combined Adilabad district team emerged as the overall champion, followed by Rangareddy district in second place and Karimnagar district in third place.

Minister Vakiti Srihari, Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy, Saina Nehwal, and Sony Baladevi presented trophies to the winners. The Sports Authority also honored various government and private organizations that contributed to the success of the CM Cup by presenting them with mementos.

Officials, coaches, staff of the Sports Authority, representatives of sports associations, and DYSOs from various districts attended the event.