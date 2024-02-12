Live
- Vidudala Rajini assures of support to victims suffering from health issues in Guntur
- Dakota Johnson reveals her intensive training for ‘Madame Web’
- YSR Asara funds distributed in 41 communities in Kadiri
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
Just In
Coach Biby Thomas names 30 probables for SAFF U16 Women's Championship
Biby Thomas Muttath, the newly appointed head coach of the India U16 women's team has named a list of 30 probables for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women's Championship in Lalitpur, Nepal, from March 1 to 10. All matches will be played at the Chyasal Stadium in Lalitpur.
New Delhi: Biby Thomas Muttath, the newly appointed head coach of the India U16 women's team has named a list of 30 probables for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women's Championship in Lalitpur, Nepal, from March 1 to 10. All matches will be played at the Chyasal Stadium in Lalitpur.
The U16 girls have been training in Goa after being chosen in a selection trial and will depart for Nepal on February 27.
The coaching staff comprises head coach Biby Thomas Muttath, who was India's assistant coach in the SAFF U19 Championship triumph in Nepal last year. Nivetha Ramadass is the assistant coach, and Jasmeet Singh is the goalkeeper coach.
List of 30 probables for the SAFF U16 Women's Championship:
Goalkeepers: Konjengbam Tamphasana Devi, Munni, Rubina, Surajmuni Kumari, Thameena Fatima.
Defenders: Amrita Ghosh, Anjali Patel, Bonifila Shullai, Divya Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Gauri, Rupashree Munda, Sarangthem Alena Devi, Tia Zamora Fernandes.
Midfielders: Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, H Yashica, Rheanna Liz Jacob, Ritu Badaik, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey, Tonambam Taniya Devi.
Forwards: Anchal Singh, Gurleen Kaur, Gurnaz Kaur, Longajam Nira Chanu, Neha Saji, Pearl Fernandes, Sandhya.
India's schedule at the SAFF U16 Women's Championship:
March 1, 14:45 IST: Bhutan vs India
March 5, 14:45 IST: Bangladesh vs India
March 7, 14:45 IST: India vs Nepal
March 10, 14:45 IST: Final (top two teams from round-robin stage)
All matches will be played at the Chyasal Stadium in Lalitpur.