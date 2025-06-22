1st Test: Bumrah’s new-ball spell will go long way in deciding who wins, says Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Jasprit Bumrah’s spell with the new ball, which will be issued after lunch on Day 3 of the Tendulkar-Anderson first Test at the Headingley Cricket Stadium, will be crucial and could decide who wins the Test match.

Bumrah was at his lethal best on Day 2 and scalped all three wickets that fell on the day, while also continuously beating and finding the outside edge, but was not able to claim a wicket in the first session of Day 3.

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj claimed the wickets of centurion Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes respectively.

“This game is evenly poised. We are three overs from the new ball and we know who is going to take that. Whoever wins the Bumrah spell will go a long way to winning this Test,” said Hussain on Sky Sports.

At lunch, England were 327/7. Brook was almost dismissed for naught off Jasprit Bumrah at the stroke of stumps on day two, as replays showed it was a no-ball, the right-handed batter was at his free-flowing best. He earned another reprieve when on 46, Rishabh Pant dropped his catch off Ravindra Jadeja, as Brook eventually reached his half century off 65 balls to end the session at a counter-attacking 57 not out.

Hussain hailed Brook’s aggressive approach against Bumrah in the first session on Day 3 and talked about the importance of converting his 12th half-century into a century in front of his home crowd.

“You wondered whether England would see off Bumrah or go after him and Brook went after him. Running down the pitch is one of his shots. He is world class but of his eight hundreds only one has come in England. He would love to make that two on his home ground, kick on and make a really big score," he added.