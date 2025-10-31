2nd T20I: Indian team has to make decisions in terms of spinners and number eight, says Parthiv

Live
Melbourne: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels the visitors’ need to make decisions in terms of spinners combination and number eight slots...
Melbourne: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels the visitors’ need to make decisions in terms of spinners combination and number eight slots after suffering a four-wicket defeat in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
Inserted into batting first, India’s innings unraveled early as Josh Hazlewood ripped through the top order with a probing spell of 3-13, leaving the visitors four down inside the powerplay.
Abhishek Sharma countered with a composed 68, but India failed to rebuild and were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs. Australia chased down the target with ease, winning by four wickets and 40 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
"There are positive takeaways like Abhishek Sharma's batting and Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling, but the team management faces crucial decisions. They must determine the optimal combination regarding playing two wrist spinners in Australian conditions and whether to strengthen batting at number eight by including a bowler like Harshit Rana, who can bat instead of a specialist like Arshdeep Singh.”
“Additionally, the toss strategy raises questions; despite significant dew, India intended to bat first. This decision requires examination, especially since local groundsmen confirmed heavy dew formation during evening matches," said Parthiv on JioStar.
Patel also offered insights into Shubman Gill’s role in the side and his approach with the bat, especially after he was dismissed for five in Friday’s game. "As vice-captain, Shubman Gill's contributions naturally remain crucial, though the primary discussion revolves around team composition rather than the established opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma.”
“Regarding Gill's approach with the bat, he possesses the ability to play aggressive shots down the ground and match Abhishek's intent, but he doesn't need to replicate that style. His strength lies in timing the ball beautifully through the mid-on and mid-off region without resorting to cross-bat shots, which is what he did in the first T20I in Canberra.”
“Given his experience and reading of the game, he can afford to set his own tempo, much like he did during the Asia Cup, rather than altering his natural game and playing like his partner Abhishek Sharma in this series," he concluded.