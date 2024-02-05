2nd Test: Ashwin, Bumrah scalp three each as India beat Eng by 106 runs, level series 1-1

Visakhapatnam : Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each as India beat England by 106 runs in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday, to level the five-game series 1-1.

England put in a brave effort to chase a record 399, but it was always going to be an uphill task and were bowled out for 292 in 69.2 overs. Bumrah, whose spell of 6-45 gave India a vital 171-run first-innings lead, was the pick of the bowlers again with his spell of 3-46.

Bumrah finishes the Visakhapatnam Test with match figures of 9-91, which is also the second-best figures for an Indian fast-bowler against England. Ashwin bowled well to take 3-101 and is now just one wicket away from reaching 500 Test scalps.

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each in India bouncing back from the 28-run defeat in Hyderabad with an emphatic series-squaring victory at Visakhapatnam. The next game of the series will be held at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on February 15.

Brief scores: India 396 and 255 beat England 253 and 292 in 69.2 overs (Zak Crawley 73, Tom Hartley 36; Jasprit Bumrah 3-46, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-72) by 106 runs

