2nd Test: Rohit set the tone by stepping out aggressively right from first ball, says Ashwin

Kanpur: Adjudged Player of the Series, Ravichandran Ashwin shed light on how Rohit Sharma's decisive leadership played a pivotal role in the win, which helped India secure a record-extending 18th home series victory and strengthen their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table with 74.24 percentage points.

India's emphatic seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, marred by rain interruptions that cost over 200 overs of play, saw both teams battling against time to force a result. However, despite losing crucial time on the second and third days, India’s aggression and determination to push for victory never wavered.

Speaking after the match, Ashwin highlighted the importance of Rohit Sharma's bold tactical decisions, which set the foundation for India’s win. "Winning this game was important for us," Ashwin remarked. "It was a massive win in the context of the WTC. Rohit was keen that we needed at least 80 overs to bowl at them. He said even if we get bowled out for 230, it's okay. He set the tone by stepping out aggressively right from the first ball."

This aggressive mindset was reflected in India's approach throughout the match. After Bangladesh managed 233 in their rain-affected first innings, India came out with an aggressive batting display on Day 4, racking up 285/9 in just 34.4 overs before declaring. This gave them a slender lead of 52, but more importantly, enough time to bowl out Bangladesh again.

Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah were instrumental in India’s bowling dominance. Bangladesh, resuming their second innings at 26/2 on the final day, were bowled out for just 146 as India’s bowlers took charge.

Ashwin was the first to strike, dismissing key players with a precise and relentless attack. He finished with figures of 3-50 in 15 overs, while Jadeja (3-34) and Bumrah (3-17) delivered devastating spells to complete the rout.

Reflecting on the pitch conditions, Ashwin explained the challenges of bowling on a surface that did not offer much turn but rewarded bowlers who could extract bounce and overspin. "You get more bite with the new ball than the old one on this pitch. The ball doesn’t leave the surface easily, so it’s important to stay disciplined. I was happy to settle into my rhythm, and the revs I put on the ball made a difference," he said.

Ravindra Jadeja was equally effective, in dismantling Bangladesh’s middle order. His crucial breakthrough came when he dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Tied down, Shanto played a reckless reverse sweep, a moment that triggered Bangladesh’s collapse. From a relatively stable position, the visitors quickly lost wickets, with only Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahim (37) offering any resistance.

Bumrah, coming in with the new ball, wrapped up Bangladesh’s innings with his trademark yorkers, finishing with impressive figures of 3-17. His lethal deliveries left the Bangladesh tailenders without answer, as the team was bundled out for 146.

Chasing a modest target of 95 runs for victory, India’s batters adopted the same aggressive mindset that had characterized their approach throughout the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was named Player of the Match for his stellar performance in both innings, led the charge. His quick-fire 51 off 45 balls helped India chase down the target in just 17.2 overs.